Police deny rumours Natalie McNally reported stalker before her murder

Family and friends at the funeral of Natalie McNally and her unborn baby

Police last night denied local rumours that tragic Natalie McNally had reported being the victim of a stalker in the run-up to her death.

As the search goes on for the man featured in CCTV footage close to Natalie’s Lurgan home, it was rumoured she had confided to friends she was concerned about the unwanted attentions of a man.

Sources in the Co Armagh town claim the 32-year-old expressed her worries to a small number of people in the weeks before her brutal murder last month.

It comes as police renew their appeal for information a week and a half after her body was discovered at her home. There has been no progress on identifying the man captured on CCTV as he left the vicinity of Natalie’s house in Silverwood Green.

Since her shocking murder, there have been local rumours that Natalie said she had become increasingly alarmed by a man’s advances.

However, last night police said they had not received any complaint or allegation of stalking in relation to Natalie.

Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder and was carrying a baby boy that her heartbroken family have named Dean.

Natalie was found at home at Silverwood Green on Monday December 19. Police believe she was stabbed to death the day before. On Boxing Day, hundreds of people gathered in the street outside Ms McNally’s family home for a short celebration of her life.

Her death left the Co Armagh town in shock, sparking concerns for the safety of women. Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she has been contacted by a “large number of women” concerned about the murder.

“The murder of Natalie McNally was a tragic loss for her family and shocked us all. There is no doubt it has caused worry and concern amongst young females and particularly those who live alone,” she wrote.

“The police have reassured me that there is no increased threat to any other female as a result of this tragedy, however in the interest of ensuring the safety of others they have stepped up patrols significantly and have conducted a number of other foot patrols of the area.”

Recent days have also seen members of the McNally family campaign for users on social media across Northern Ireland to share CCTV footage of the suspect.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Catherine Nelson also shared the CCTV footage and said she has been contacted by a number of women in recent days.

“I have been contacted by a number of women in recent days who are worried that the killer of Natalie McNally and her little baby Dean has not yet been caught,” she said.

“These women are worried but like so many also want to help. We will continue to liaise with senior PSNI officers to ensure no stone goes unturned.”

In a tribute on Christmas Day, Ms McNally’s brother Brendan said he will “not now ever recover” from her death.

“My lovely sister Natalie, who I watched grow up since we were children. So smart, strong, independent and capable; cats, dogs; just understanding the things that no one else did,” Mr McNally tweeted.

In an updated appeal, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward.”

He added: “I would like to thank the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.”