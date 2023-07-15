Pipe bomb explodes in Dundon-McCarthy stronghold in Limerick

The victim aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm following the incident

A man suffered injuries after a pipe-bomb exploded Limerick in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm following the incident on Hyde Road at 3.10am on Saturday.

Emergency services treated a man at the scene and a Garda spokesperson said his injuries were not life-threatening

Damage to the front of houses where the device went off was visible yesterday afternoon.

The Hyde Road area of Limerick has long been a stronghold of the Dundon-McCarthy gang.

However, according to sources, the attack was not related to the Dundon-McCarthy gang or their rivals.

It is believed to be related to a personal matter and the victim is not linked to any gang dispute.

Gardai seen attending Hyde Road where an explosion occurred

Tensions have been rising between rival criminals in the Hyde Road area for the past number of months.

There has been a number of violent incidents in the area in recent months, including a drive-by shooting at a house, and gardai conducted a major drugs raid last February in which they recovered a cocaine press machine as well as a large amount of suspected drugs.

An associate of one of the gang members has been making attempts to re-establish their presence in the community.

The most recent serious incident in the area was the drive-by shooting on Hyde Road last month.

A least one shot was fired from a firearm in the vicinity of a number of people in the broad daylight attack around 1.15pm on June 4.

No one has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Heavily armed gardai also carried out a series of raids in the Hyde Road area in February and seized a cocaine press and drugs.

The location is the base for the notorious Dundon gang who were key players in the two-decade gangland feud in Limerick that claimed at least 17 lives, including those of several innocent people.

While some of the leaders of the gang are in prison or facing serious criminal charges, they still operate from their Limerick base.

Gang member Ger Dundon was jailed for 15 years in the UK two months ago in connection with an attempt to extort cash from convicted drugs dealer Shah Ali and his younger brother Mohammed in July 2020.

From inside the sealed dock, Dundon shouted as he was being taken down that “you wouldn’t get that for rape or for killing someone”.

His brothers Wayne, John and Dessie are all serving life sentences for murder in Ireland in killings that were part of their organised crime-gang’s reign of terror in Limerick, but other gang members remain free and are active in the city.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses in relation to Saturday’s pipe-bomb incident.

“Gardai in Roxboro Road attended the scene of an explosion of a viable device that occurred at two residential properties on Hyde Road, Limerick City, at approximately 3:10am this morning,” said a Garda spokeswoman yesterday.

“Gardai and emergency services attended the scene. During the course of the incident, one man aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm which were non life-threatening.”

Appealing for witnesses to this morning’s bomb attack, the Garda spokeswoman said: “Any persons who were in the Hyde Road area of Limerick City between the hours of 2.30am and 3.15am this morning Saturday 15th July, 2023, and who may have camera footage — including dash cam — is asked to make this available to investigating gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”