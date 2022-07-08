Pimp ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney known as the ‘Deliveroo of Sex’ asked women to have unprotected sex with him court hears

‘Victims identified after a hidden stash of vile videos is discovered’

Prostitutes working for Ulster’s biggest and most prolific pimp had to have unprotected sex with him and with a multitude of customers, a court has heard.

Craigavon Crown Court also heard that unbeknownst to the women, ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney (59) would secretly record the trysts – and it was when those videos were uncovered that many of the victims were identified by detectives.

The prosecuting authorities will also be seeking to seize £150,000 in Heaney’s bank account, labelling it was ill-gotten criminal profits.

Heaney, with an address at Maypole Park in Dromore but currently residing at HMP Maghaberry, was due to be sentenced on Friday but Judge Patrick Lynch QC adjourned that until this Friday, given the wealth of material put before him and that he has to make a determination regarding whether Heaney is dangerous.

As long ago as last November, Heaney finally admitted his guilt to almost half of the 62 charges against him, many of them committed against drink- and drug-addicted, vulnerable women.

Paedo-turned-pimp Heaney entered guilty pleas to ten counts of controlling the prostitution of ten women “in expectation of gain for yourself”, ten counts of human trafficking females in that he “arranged or facilitated the travel” of ten women “with a view to them being exploited” and seven charges of voyeurism by “recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and knowing they did not consent to being recorded”.

Heaney also admitted single counts of inciting a female to become a prostitute and acquiring criminal property “namely cash and money transfers”, with all of the offences committed over more than eight years between June 1, 2011, and September 30, 2019.

'Mucky' Martin Heaney

Among the 32 offences not proceeded with are charges of inciting a child and five women to become prostitutes, trafficking 12 women within the UK and Republic of Ireland for sexual exploitation, paying one child for sexual services, trying to pay a second child for sex, causing a person to engage in sexual activity, paying for sexual services, using and possessing criminal property.

Heaney was once described in court as the “Deliveroo of sex” and formally opening the facts of the Crown case, prosecuting QC David McDowell said that, overall, the offences were committed against 12 women over a period of eight years between August 2011 and September 2019.

“It is apparent that a number of common features exist between the stories of the women,” said the senior barrister, who outlined how Heaney had “corrupted” many of the women.

“While some were willing prostitutes, a number of the women had wished to engage only in dancing and stripping but were turned eventually to prostitution,” he told the court, explaining how “many of them were young, some just 18 and most if not all, were from difficult circumstances, often living in temporary accommodation and some of them had drug habits.”

The court heard how Heaney was in charge of advertising, using photographs he had taken himself.

Many times, he held the phone attributable to each woman, taking the calls, arranging the appointments, “liaising with customers and taking them into his trust”.

Frequently making the women use multiple names and profiles to increase business and profit, “he drove them to appointments with customers on both sides of the border”.

“He would also take them to his house in Dromore to have sex with customers and some, he would take to a ‘sex cinema’ in Dublin, where they would have sex with more than one man,” revealed Mr McDowell, adding that in many occasions, “there were multiple clients on one night”.

In addition to meeting clients, Heaney suggested the women “do Webcam work – performing sexual acts on a webcam and sometimes, one woman would be required to work with another”.

It was the obese, roly-poly pimp who set the rates and his cut was anywhere between 20 to 50 per cent.

The voyeurism charges arose because Heaney would sometimes film the sex with the customer “without the woman’s consent ... indeed, some of the women were identified by their presence on video recordings found in the search of his home.”

As well as having sex with multiple customers, including unprotected sex at the behest of Heaney, “it is apparent that the women were required to have sex with him (for which he would often pay) and to satisfy his particular perversions” including:

Asking them to urinate on him and on his face

Shaving his testicles

Performing sex acts on them after they engaged in unprotected sex with customers

When one of the women stopped working for him, Mr McDowell said she was paid a visit by three men who shoved their way into her house “and told her not to use any of his contacts”.

Arrested in September 2019, Heaney did his best to play down his role, claiming that he would drive “a couple of girls” and they would “throw him a couple of pound for the fuel and wear and tear” but given his pleas, Mr McDowell said “the enterprise was on a significant scale with significant financial gain”.

He suggested the offences were aggravated by reason of the multiple victims, the corruption of many of them, the additional potential health risks when they had to engage in unprotected sex and Heaney’s previous convictions, namely two offences of indecent exposure in 1980 and 1982 and sexual activity with a child and indecent exposure in 2013.

Lodging a plea in mitigation on Heaney’s behalf, Patrick Lyttle QC said while the pimp “has been portrayed as a monster, he is not”.

“There was never any violence or threat of violence in any of his contacts,” said the lawyer. “Many of these women were not innocents abroad and many of them have significant criminal records.”

Mr Lyttle revealed that at different times during the offending, Heaney “was in a relationship” with two of the women, suggesting that “whatever his proclivities, he turns 60 in September so those will be waning with old age.”

He argued that Heaney was entitled to substantial credit for his guilty pleas which avoided a lengthy and complicated trial and spared the women the ordeal of having to give evidence and also that, potentially, he has already served more jail time than the judge could or should impose.