Pictured: House of horrors where little Nadia was tortured and murdered by evil stepfather

Nadia had suffered up to 70 separate injuries on her body during regular attacks at the family’s home

This is the boarded-up house where little Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was tortured and eventually murdered by her evil stepfather.

Behind the iron grills on the doors and windows of the terraced house at Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey lie the horrific memories of what happened the defenceless child who had come to Ireland to start a new life with her mother – but ended up being killed by a man who was supposed to protect her.

Nadia had moved into the house with her mother, Alekssandra, and her stepfather, in 2017 after they moved to Northern Ireland.

Nadia and her mother had moved from their native Poland after Alekssandra met Abdul Wahab online.

The couple, who are believed have got married in 2016, had a son together who was born in 2017.

Nadia had just started at the local primary school in September 2017 and life seemed to be normal for the Wahabs at Fernagh Drive.

However, behind closed doors, Nadia was suffering horrific abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

A court was told this week Nadia had suffered up to 70 separate injuries on her body during regular attacks at the family’s home.

These included eight broken ribs, a fractured collar bone and a fractured pelvis.

Some of the injuries were consistent with “blunt force trauma”.

She died on December 15, 2019, from a fractured skull after yet another attack.

Nadia’s stepfather was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years for her murder, while her mother was given an 11-year sentence for a lesser charge of causing or allowing her death.

The house where Nadia endured her living nightmare has remained occupied since her death.

Metal grills have been placed over the front door and ground floor windows of the property in the quiet street.

The curtains in the upstairs window remained pulled and overgrown weeds have taken over the front and back gardens.

The Sunday World this week spoke to neighbours in the area.

The occupants of the houses on either side of the house where Wahabs lived have moved into their homes since Nadia’s death and did not know the family.

One neighbour said he was aware of the tragedy when he moved into the area.

He said they would often have seen people entering the house, which he assumed to be police officers.

He added they were unsure what the landlord’s plans are for the house now that the investigation into Nadia’s murder has been completed.

Nadia home after her murder

There have been previous occasions when properties linked to murders have been demolished.

In 2011, the house where a convicted sex offender burnt his partner and five children to death has been demolished.

Arthur McElhill killed his family in a house fire in Omagh, County Tyrone in 2007, because his partner, Lorraine McGovern threatened to leave.

In 1996, the house in Gloucester where Fred and Rose West were believed to have tortured and murdered 12 people was knocked down.

Another resident of Fernagh Drive who spoke to the Sunday World said she the Wahabs had “kept very much to themselves” and did not mix with other families in the area.

“We were all heartbroken when little Nadia died and it’s shocking to think of everything she went through in the house,” she said.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, Mr Justice O'Hara dismissed Alekssandra Wahab’s claims she did not know her daughter was being abused by her husband.

“If Nadia was a much loved and protected child as has been suggested, how did her mother not notice her multiple injuries over five months when she helped her to dress and bathe?

“I accept the possibility, but only the possibility, that Mrs Wahab is a victim of some level of control by her husband, but I do not accept for a second that she did not know that Nadia was being repeatedly beaten and attacked by her husband.

“There were multiple opportunities to protect and save Nadia, none of which was taken by Mrs Wahab.

“The unavoidable truth for every parent or adult is that we have an absolute duty to protect children from harm.

“Mrs Wahab brought Nadia into this world but did not do that.”