Pictured: Dublin man murdered in city’s latest gangland gun attack named locally

A vehicle is removed is removed from the scene this morning of a fatal shooting in which a man in his 20's was shot in the driveway of a house. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

The victim of last night's murder in west Dublin has been named locally as Cormac Berkeley.

The 37-year-old was originally from the Tallaght area but had been living at the property where he was targeted in Harelawn Park for some time.

Gardaí were alerted to the shooting in the Ronanstown are, at around 10pm last night.

It's understood the man suffered gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old was well-known to gardai for his involvement in the drugs trade.

Cormac Berkeley had been in a bitter dispute with a ruthless gang from the Crumlin area led by a veteran mobster.

The Sunday World understands that the murder victim knew his life was under threat and even told gardai that he was planning to leave the country.

There was a large garda presences outside the property today as forensic teams continued to gather evidence and a car was removed from the property.

A bullet casing was among the items removed from the scene.

Shocked onlookers also gathered at the scenes with one woman in distress being comforted by friends.

Gardaí have begun a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Ronanstown at around 10pm last night .Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The murder victim has been a long term target for gardaí including specialist units because of his serious involvement in the drugs trade.

He has also been a target for rival criminal gangs and in 2011 shots were fired at his home a few months before he was caught by gardai with a significant amount of drugs.

Meanwhile new details have emerged about the attempted murder of a very close associate of ‘Mr Flashy’ who was shot in the buttocks and hand on Cardiffsbridge Road, Finglas, last night.

The man, aged in his early 20s, suffered at least one gunshot wound but was not seriously hurt.

It's understood the man is a close associate of the gang boss known as 'Mr Flashy', who has been involved in feuding in the area previously.

The individual targeted has also been investigated for feud-related violence.

It has emerged that ‘Mr Flashy’ was present when his younger associate was shot.

A car is burnt out after the shooting in Finglas

Both men are on bail facing serious charges linked to the bitter Finglas feud and had only signed on at the local garda station as part of their bail conditions minutes before the gun attack.

Shortly after the targeted shooting, a car was found burnt out in the Berryfield area.

One line in the investigation is whether the gunmen had been watching the garda station knowing that the duo had to attend there yesterday.

They left in a taxi which was then rammed by another vehicle – they jumped out and ran and it was at this stage that multiple shots were fired at them.

The attempted murder is being classified as linked to the bitter Finglas feud which has seen dozens of violent incidents this year and the gun murder of James 'Whela' Whelan (29) by the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang in April.

Gardaí in Finglas are investigating that incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigators do not believe the two incidents are related and separate probes are underway into both shootings.