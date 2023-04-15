Photos show how smugglers tried hide cocaine worth €3.85m on ship in Cork port
The huge haul of drugs was concealed in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container which had originated in Ecuador.
These photographs show how traffickers tried to hide cocaine worth €3.85m seized from a container ship in a Co Cork port.
Yesterday, a massive 55kgs of cocaine was seized by Customs officials at Ringaskiddy Port, Co Cork.
Refrigerated containers, also called reefer containers, are used for goods that need to be temperature controlled during shipping.
They are typically powered by a generator that is attached to the container and provides electricity to the Cooling Unit.
Images released by Revenue show how the blocks of cocaine were concealed next to the motor which powered the refrigeration unit.
Yesterday’s seizure was made after an x-ray scanner was used to search a ship after it arrived from Ecuador.
A spokesperson for Revenue said their sniffer dog, called Merlin, also played a key role in the discovery.
"The illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, Revenue’s Maritime Unit and detector dog Merlin, when a ship was searched upon its arrival from Ecuador.
The illegal drugs were found hidden in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container.
“This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).”
A garda spokesman said the haul was made as part of ongoing efforts to target transnational crime gangs.
“This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting transnational organised crime and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” gardai said.
“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”
