Pervert who exposed penis to mum and kids loses job in Eddie Rockets after Sunday World expose

We revealed how Ahmed Waqas was back working at Rockets Diner less than 72 hours after he was convicted

A pervert who exposed his penis to a woman and her children is no longer working in Eddie Rockets after his employers found out about his conviction through the Sunday World.

Last week we revealed how Ahmed Waqas, who formerly lived in Phibsboro, Dublin, was back working at Rockets Diner in Jervis Street Shopping Centre less than 72 hours after he was convicted after conning his way into a neighbour’s apartment and exposing his penis in front of a woman and her kids.

Waqas demanded to know how we tracked him down and asked us not to report on his crime when we spoke to him at Rockets last week.

We contacted Rockets Restaurant Group for comment before the article was published but they had not replied by the time of going to print.

However, in a statement issued today they indicated that they only found out about Waqas’s conviction after being contacted by the Sunday World last Friday and said he has since been let go.

“We have been made aware of a recent report whereby an employee of Rocket’s in Jervis Street Shopping Centre, Dublin, was convicted of trespass in an incident that occurred outside of their working hours.

“Rocket Restaurants Group first became aware of the matter on Friday 22nd July 2022 and took immediate steps to remove the employee in question from Rocket Restaurants, in line with company procedures.”

Dublin Circuit Court heard how the 37-year-old chef gained entry to his neighbour’s apartment by claiming his water wasn’t working and asked if he could fill a bucket from her tap.

However, when inside he lifted his t-shirt to expose his penis to the shocked woman and her children.

The woman then noticed that the bucket was not full of water and that Ahmed had been pretending to fill it up. Her phone rang and she told him it was her father and that she was due to meet him.

Ahmed eventually left, but twice returned later when her mother was present and knocked on the door.

In her victim impact statement, which was read out in court, the woman said she could not sleep after the incident, that she was terrified and still is. She said she used to bring her kids to a common area in the apartment building, but would not do so now for fear of what might happen.

Waqas no longer lives in the apartment complex where he carried out the twisted act but the Sunday World tracked him down Rockets Diner last Friday.

When we asked if he had any explanation for why he carried out the act, he demanded to know how we tracked him down.

“Where are you coming from? I don’t want you to put in a story man. Who sent you here? How did you find me working here?”

Our reporter told him that his conviction was a matter of public record and we would be reporting on it, but he once again tried to ask us not to do so.

We repeated that we were running the story and asked if he could explain why he did what he did and he replied: “Forgive me for everything. God forgive me. That one is just happening that’s all.”

Asked if he was trying to say it was a one-off and he no longer posed a danger, he replied: “Yes. Never, never, never happen again man.”

Ahmed was given a four month suspended sentence last week after pleading guilty to trespass with intent to commit an offence at an address in Dublin on December 14, 2018