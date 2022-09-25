Pedestrian injured after being struck by car which also hit parked vehicles in Cork
The car drove down Mac Curtain Street and hit a pedestrian, who received non-life threatening injuries.
A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car struck a pedestrian and damaged several parked vehicles in Co Cork yesterday.
Gardaí in Fermoy were alerted to the incident at around 3.30pm yesterday, September 24.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Fermoy Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.
“Gardaí in the Fermoy Station can be contacted on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”
