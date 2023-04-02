Pal of homeless man beaten by Dublin gang says attack left him ‘destroyed’

“He was left destroyed on the street. He lost consciousness for a few minutes as well. He’s probably in shock”

Anthony was attacked by a group of men in Cabra last week

A friend of a homeless man who was beaten with hurleys after a gang mistook him for a burglar in north Dublin last week says he was “left destroyed” after the attack.

Anthony, who is originally from Mountrath in Co Laois but has been living in Dublin for the last five years, was on his way home when a group of men pulled up in cars and began “battering” him on street.

He had been helping his friend Phyl Farrell put together food hampers just moments before the incident, which took place on Faussagh Avenue in Cabra at around 10.30pm.

Speaking to sundayworld.com, Phyl told of how Anthony was left with visibly swollen black eyes after the “sickening” assault.

“I am well known in Dublin for helping underprivileged families and Anthony was in my house helping me make food hampers for the people of Cabra.

“Halfway through (the attack), the guy that was hitting him with the hurley said, ‘That’s not him. It’s the wrong fella.’

“He lost control of his bowels and his kidneys. He was left destroyed on the street. He lost consciousness for a few minutes as well. He’s probably in shock.

“I’m very concerned. I went to meet him and when I saw him... The swelling has gone down a lot and I got him some cabbage leaves for his knee.

“He’s an absolutely amazing guy, so for that to happen to him is actually sickening.”

Phyl said that she spent some time convincing Anthony to contact gardaí about the incident as the community rallied around to support him.

“I said to him, ‘These scumbags have done this to you. We could be feeding them and their families. They have to know that they can’t take the law into their own hands and do this.’

“The amount of people that have texted me that we give hampers to is absolutely out of this world.

“People who are needy and underprivileged from this area and Ballyfermot, Crumlin, Finglas are asking me to start a GoFundMe because he can’t go to work.

“He works full time and he’s come through hell and back. He has a fantastic job and everybody loves him.

“But it’s not about the money. To us, it’s about the awareness. Anto would die if somebody gave him a fiver because he’s so humble.”

The Dublin woman went on to sing her pal’s praises, hailing him as an “absolute angel”.

“He’s an absolutely brilliant person. Everybody in Cabra loves Anto, they love him to pieces. I absolutely adore the ground he walks on.

“He's a very humble chap. In the hostel where he lives, he looks after every single resident. Any clothes he has left over, he gives to me to give to other homeless people. Every day he amazes me.

“If you met him, you’d be in the presence of an angel. He’s fantastic. He’s just brilliant.”

Anthony previously told sundayworld.com how he was "in the wrong place at the wrong time” when the gang attacked him in Cabra last week.

“My friend does hampers for underprivileged families, and I was giving her a hand to get food together,” he explained.

“I left her house and was walking down to get the Luas and a car pulled up in front of me. A fella jumped out in front of me and said someone was seen an hour beforehand trying to break into houses and obviously I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and they thought it was me.

“The next minute, another car pulled up and six or seven fellas jumped out and started battering me with hurls.

“They were beating me and beating me, and then they jumped back into the car and drove off.

“I got such a fright. I didn’t know what was going on. I was shaking the whole way home on the Luas, I couldn’t wait to get indoors. It was terrible.

“I woke up the next morning sore. My two eyes were closed and my leg was all swollen. My knee is really sore but other than that, I’m getting there,” he added.