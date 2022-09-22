Package containing €118k of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

Packages containing over 5kgs of cannabis were on the way to an address in Dublin from the US.

Packages containing a huge haul of cannabis worth around €118,000 were seized at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The drugs were concealed inside an air cargo shipment from the US and were destined for an address in Dublin.

The packages were marked as ‘samples’ but did not get past Revenue Officers who uncovered the illegal drugs as part of routine searches.

Around 5.8kgs of cannabis was hidden in the parcels.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

It comes just two months after Dublin Airport made its biggest drugs bust in 4 years after 16kg of cocaine was seized in July.

It was the first time since 2018 that drugs worth an estimated €1 million were caught by Revenue Officers.

In 2018, €1.1 million of heroin was seized on its way into the country via Dublin Airport.