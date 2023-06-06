Owner’s fury as £300 worth of alcohol stolen during break in at Belfast restaurant

Burglar smashes front door of eaterie before taking all the bottles of whiskey

Damage was caused to the front door of The Lantern.

The owner of a Belfast city centre restaurant has expressed his dismay after a thief made off with £300 worth of alcohol.

Vijay Kumar has been running The Lantern on Wellington Place for around nine years and described the burglary as “ridiculous”.

Police believe the restaurant was broken into in the early hours of Monday morning.

The burglar was seen on CCTV smashing the front door of the restaurant and entering.

Inside the property, the intruder searched the premises before leaving with £300 worth of alcohol.

“It’s really bad, it’s ridiculous to be honest,” Mr Kumar said.

“He was looking for cash but we don’t have cash in the restaurant — people normally pay by card.

“It’s a good job that he didn’t break the card machine.”

After realising there was no cash in the restaurant, the burglar made his way to the rear of the building. “He went to the back where we keep all the alcohol,” explained Mr Kumar.

“We had a big bag of potatoes and he emptied out the potatoes and put the alcohol in it.

“I think he was a fan of whiskey. He took all the bottles of whiskey. He lifted up a bottle of wine and then put it back, so I don’t think he likes wine.”

The front door was smashed by the intruder

Mr Kumar is hopeful the police can identify the burglar as he failed to hide his face in the CCTV images.

“He didn’t have a face mask or gloves, it wasn’t a planned robbery, so they think they will be able to catch him,” he said.

The Lantern is normally closed on Mondays and Mr Kumar is hopeful the restaurant door can be fixed by the time it reopens on Tuesday so he can welcome his customers as normal — but he did express his disappointment that so many tourists have seen the damage.

“A lot of our customers are tourists,” he said.

“It’s really embarrassing to see people coming up to the door and saying, ‘Oh my, what happened there?’

“It’s a bad look for Belfast. All these tourists are here and the weather is so good and then they see this.”

The Lantern was previously broken into in 2018 and Mr Kumar is eager to stop the burglaries but he has few options.

“We would like to get shutters to stop this happening again but it is a listed building so if we can’t get shutters here there is very little we can do,” he said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a restaurant in Wellington Place in Belfast city centre in the early hours of this morning, Monday.

“At approximately 4.40am, officers on patrol in the area came across a window that had been smashed and discovered that access had been gained to the property.

“On further investigation, it was discovered that a quantity of alcohol had been taken from the premises.

“Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 211 of 05/06/23.”