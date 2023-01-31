Over €500,000 of cannabis seized from Roscommon ‘growhouse’ as two arrested
A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the scene.
Cannabis worth more than €500,000 has been seized from a premises in Co Roscommon.
At 1pm on Monday, January 30, gardaí conducted a search under warrant in Ballaghaderreen.
Gardaí from the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the raid assisted by officers from Castlerea as part of Operation Tara.
A garda spokesperson said a "suspected cannabis grow-house" was discovered.
A suspected cannabis grow-house was discovered & approximately €528,000 of cannabis was seized during a search by Gardaí as part of Operation Tara in Ballaghaderreen, County Roscommon, earlier today.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 30, 2023
Two persons were arrested & are currently detained at Castlerea GS. pic.twitter.com/vFzE1MjuUo
Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis.
The total value of drugs seized is approximately €528,000, pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland.
A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the scene.
They are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Former politician (50s) admits sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl in Cork
GRAVE OFFENCE | Pipe bomb ‘errand boy’ who blew off half his fingers is handed nine year sentence
'Dream Team' | Westlife star Kian Egan enjoys boat trip on lavish holiday with wife Jodi and kids
defrauding state | ‘Intimidation campaign’ brothers admit fraudulently claiming pandemic payments
SAVAGE ATTACK | Thug who 'basically incinerated’ victim he believed was an informer loses appeal
Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on former boys school in inner city Dublin
Latest | Man (30s) arrested in connection with 2009 murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne released
RUFF JUSTICE | Garda spy dogs to wear body cameras and could even go undercover
'deeply missed' | Tributes paid to feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife found dead in her Dublin home
'PURSUIT' | Former Ireland star Anthony Stokes arrested for second time after alleged garda chase