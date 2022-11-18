Over 50,000 litres of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare Europort

Two unaccompanied trailers carrying booze worth an estimated $205k had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France on Tuesday.

Over 50,000 litres of smuggled beer has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.

Two unaccompanied trailers carrying booze worth an estimated $205k had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France on Tuesday when the haul was uncovered.

Beer seized at Rosslare.

Photos of the seized beer show pallets of hundreds of cans covered in plastic stretching back into the distance.

A spokesperson for Revenue said: "These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”