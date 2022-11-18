Over 50,000 litres of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare Europort
Two unaccompanied trailers carrying booze worth an estimated $205k had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France on Tuesday.
Over 50,000 litres of smuggled beer has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.
Two unaccompanied trailers carrying booze worth an estimated $205k had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France on Tuesday when the haul was uncovered.
Photos of the seized beer show pallets of hundreds of cans covered in plastic stretching back into the distance.
A spokesperson for Revenue said: "These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.
"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”
Today's Headlines
touching tribute | Eamonn Holmes announces death of ‘beautiful mum Josie’ aged 93
sinister plot | Canadian woman at centre of bizarre hitman case plans to move to Ireland
Booze clues | Over 50,000 litres of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare Europort
shop theft | Mum was in ‘dire straits’ when she stole €300 worth of Christmas groceries from Tesco
'ireland's truest hero' | Vicky Phelan laid to rest in private funeral as tributes paid to ‘hero’
Hugh-born | Nicola Hughes says ‘a lot of tears’ come with being a new mum
mystery | Irish woman (26) whose body was found in New York bush sent her dad text for help
kremlin blacklist | The 52 Irish politicians Vladimir Putin has banned from Russia
'weight dropped' | Grainne Gallanagh shares worry of sister’s pregnancy struggles
strabane bomb | Bomb attack on PSNI vehicle in Co Tyrone being treated as ‘attempted murder’