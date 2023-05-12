Over €360k worth of cannabis seized and three arrested after raids in north Dublin
“In the course of this operation a number of residential properties were searched in the North Dublin area.”
Three people were arrested after a series of raids across north Dublin resulted in the seizure of cannabis worth €363,000.
Gardai says the raids were “an intelligence led operation targeting persons of suspected involvement in organised crime in the North Dublin area”.
A man and woman in their 30s were arrested earlier today, while a man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday and has since been charged in connection with the investigation.
Gardai said in a statement: “A joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and District Drug Units attached to Ballymun, Balbriggan and Coolock Garda Stations over the past number of days.
“In the course of this operation a number of residential properties were searched in the North Dublin area. In total, Revenue officers seized approximately 18.16 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €363,000 (analysis pending).
“As part of this operation three people have been arrested to date by investigating Gardaí.
“A male and female both aged in their 30s were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda Stations in the North Dublin area."
Both are currently in Garda custody, the statement said.
“A male aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with this investigation on Wednesday 10th May, 2023 has since been charged and is before the Courts.”
The investigation is ongoing.
