Over €360k of cannabis marked as ‘Christmas gifts’ caught by Revenue detector dogs in Dublin

Sam and Bailey helped find the parcels bound for Louth and Dublin, labelled as containing Christmas gifts, food and shoes.

Over €360k of cannabis hidden in packages marked ‘Christmas gifts’ were caught by Revenue detector dogs this week.

Sam and Bailey helped find the parcels bound for Louth and Dublin, labelled as containing Christmas gifts, food and shoes.

Detector dog Bailey.

In reality, the packages were bringing 17kgs of cannabis and 1kg of cannabis resin into the country from the US, Canada, Spain and Italy.

The drugs seized on Thursday and Friday have an estimated value of more than €361,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

Detector dog Sam.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” a spokesperson said.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”