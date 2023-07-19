Over €300k worth of drugs including cocaine and ketamine seized as man arrested in Dublin

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara

A man has been arrested after more than €300,000 worth of drugs were seized during a garda raid in north Dublin.

During the raid of a home this morning, cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, cannabis herb, cannabis vapes and cannabis jellies, with a combined estimated street value of €320,000, were seized.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara and “as a result of ongoing investigations undertaken by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region”.

"The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” gardai added in a statement.

"One male, aged in his 40s was arrested in relation to the drugs seizure and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Dublin Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing, gardai said