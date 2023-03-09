Over €223k worth of cannabis, khat and cocaine found in parcels from Europe

Posted from Italy, France and the Netherlands, the illegal drugs were on their way to addresses in Dublin, Louth and Carlow.

Over €223,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Athlone after Revenue officers discovered the huge haul hidden inside packages yesterday.

The parcels contained over 10kg of herbal cannabis, 10kg of khat and 114 grams of cocaine.

Khat is comprised of parts of a plant that can be smoked or chewed, having similar effects as amphetamines.

Posted from Italy, France, the UK and the Netherlands, the illegal drugs were on their way to addresses in Dublin, Louth and Carlow.

A photo of the seizure in Athlone shows a huge pile of illegal drugs sealed in plastic bags.

A spokesperson for Revenue said the drugs were found “as a result of routine operations” when officers were examining parcels at a premises in Athlone.

They added: "This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

Investigations are ongoing.