Over €220k of cannabis seized from growhouse in Mayo
Photos of the scene show a growhouse in Charlestown, Co. Mayo packed with towering cannabis plants.
A raid of a house in Mayo yesterday has led to the seizure of cannabis plants worth over €220k.
Gardaí made the huge discovery in a growhouse on the property in Charlestown, valuing the plants at around €227,200.
Photos of the scene show cannabis plants towering inside a darkened growhouse well-lit by artificial lights and draped in wires.
A man in his late 20s was arrested and is now being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Tuam and Swinford Gardaí were joined in the raid by the Armed Support Unit and the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit.
A Garda spokesperson has said investigations are ongoing.
