Over €220k of cannabis seized from growhouse in Mayo

Photos of the scene show a growhouse in Charlestown, Co. Mayo packed with towering cannabis plants.

A raid of a house in Mayo yesterday has led to the seizure of cannabis plants worth over €220k.

Gardaí made the huge discovery in a growhouse on the property in Charlestown, valuing the plants at around €227,200.

Photos of the scene show cannabis plants towering inside a darkened growhouse well-lit by artificial lights and draped in wires.

Growhouse in Charlestown, Co. Mayo.

A man in his late 20s was arrested and is now being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Tuam and Swinford Gardaí were joined in the raid by the Armed Support Unit and the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit.

A Garda spokesperson has said investigations are ongoing.