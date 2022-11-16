Over €200k worth of booze and €54k of cannabis seized at Dublin and Rosslare ports

Over 53,000 litres of beer and more than 930 litres of wine were uncovered in trailers arriving to Rosslare from France.

Alfie the Revenue detector dog at the seizure at Dublin Port.

A huge haul of booze and cannabis worth a staggering €277,000 have been seized in searches at two Irish ports.

Over 53,000 litres of beer and more than 930 litres of wine were stopped by Revenue officers during routine searches across three days last week at Rosslare Europort.

Beer seized. Photo: Revenue

Trailers that arrived via ferry from Dunkirk and Cherbourg in France were searched when they arrived in Ireland.

Officers uncovered the booze which has an estimated shared retail value of approximately €223,000.

It posed a whopping potential loss to the Exchequer of over €100k if it had not been seized.

In a separate search at Dublin Port yesterday, Revenue detector dog Alfie helped officers uncover 2.7kgs of herbal cannabis worth over €54,000.

Alfie made the discovery when a UK-registered car was stopped on its way from Holyhead.

One kilo of cannabis has been hidden on the person of one of the passengers of the car.

Two men in their 20s were arrested by Gardaí and were detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Alfie the Revenue detector dog at the seizure at Dublin Port.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Revenue said: “These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy, smuggling and the importation of illegal drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding these activities, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”