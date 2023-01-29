Over €200k of cannabis herb, plants, and jellies seized in two Galway raids
Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Galway Garda Station
Gardai in Galway have seized €201,000 of cannabis plants and herb as well as cannabis jellies and €7,510 in cash in two separate raids.
A raid on a house in Aughrim on Saturday, January 28, uncovered a growhouse with cannabis plants estimated to be worth €146,000 and cannabis herb worth €20,000.
Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Both men remain in custody.
The drugs will now be sent for analysis.
Meanwhile, a separate search of a home in Ballinasloe yesterday revealed cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €35,000 was seized and €7,510 in cash. Cannabis jellies were also seized.
All drugs will be forwarded for analysis.
A man in his 40s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was released yesterday evening without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
