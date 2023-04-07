Over 2,000 knives seized by gardai last year alone, frightening new figures reveal

‘We must send a message to anyone considering leaving their home with a knife, you will face serious consequences’

A “staggering” 13,000 knife seizures were made by gardaí in the last seven years, frightening new figures reveal.

The scale of the problem was highlighted by Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, a member of the Oireachtas Justice Committee, who said the figures show a concerning level of knife crime seizures in every county, between 2016 – 2022.

“A total 2,146 knives were seized in 2022 alone,” he said. “This equates to nearly six knives seized every day.

“In 2022, 905 knives were seized in the Dublin Region, up from 812 in 2021.

“Some 128 knives were seized in Cork City; 164 seizures in Louth; while Galway saw 105 knives seized, in 2022.

“This is a staggering number and we must continue to support gardaí in their efforts to tackle these offences,” he added.

Deputy Farrell said a steady increase in the number of knives being seized annually saw 1,203 knives taken off the streets in in 2016. This number rose to 2,146 last year, a 78 per cent increase over the seven year period.

“Clearly any stabbing has the potential to cause irreparable harm and has had tragic consequences for families and individuals up and down the country,” he added.

According to the information, the 2016 – 2018 increase in garda seizures is due to the introduction of a new system which improved the level of recording of all objects seized, including knives.

“More recent increases in seizures are also due to proactive policing operations, particularly during 2020 with the increased Garda presence due to Covid-19,” Deputy Farrell said.

“It is clear that high visibility policing works and is a key tool in building stronger, safer communities. There are currently 14,100 members of the force, an increase of 10% since 2015. Budget 2023 also provides for 1,000 new gardaí and over 400 new Garda staff in 2023.

“I appreciate that the Minister for Justice chairs the Expert Forum on Anti-Social Behaviour, which includes knife crime and that a consultation on community and legislative responses in currently underway.

“I also want to acknowledge the increasingly proactive operations being undertaken by the Gardaí to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour, including knife crime.

“We must send a message to anyone considering leaving their home with a knife, you will face serious consequences. We must ensure that Gardaí have all necessary resources to tackle all forms of Anti-Social Behaviour, this must involve allowing Gardaí to get onto our streets and provide for visible presence.

“Lethal weapons have no place in our public spaces, those who seek to break these laws must face the rigour of the law, this behaviour is not acceptable in our country,” Deputy Farrell said.

“Anti-social behaviour, in all its forms is intolerable, however if an individual is carrying a weapon, it dramatically increases the danger to the general public. We cannot allow thugs to think they can roam our streets armed with a knife or any other weapon.”