Over €180,000 of vacuum packed ‘Amnesia’ cannabis seized in Mullingar
Gardaí have made another drug seizure, this time in Co Westmeath.
A Garda investigation is ongoing today after the seizure of €180,000 worth of drugs in Mullingar, as part of Operation Tara.
The massive haul of suspected cannabis was uncovered in County Westmeath on Wednesday 24th May 2023.
The drugs were vacuum packed into clear packaging with the word ‘Amnesia’ labelled on the front.
A statement from Gardaí toda said:
“The seizure was made by Gardaí from the Westmeath Division yesterday evening in the Slanemore area of County Westmeath, as a result of ongoing enquiries.
“Approximately €180,000 of suspected cannabis was seized. All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”
This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
