Over €140k worth of drugs and €10k cash seized as man arrested in Waterford

A man was arrested after gardai seized over €141,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine and tablets along with over €10,000 in cash during a raid in Waterford city.

The search took place at around 7:45am this morning at a property in Ferrybank by Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit as part of a probe into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford city.

The Garda Dog Unit was also involved in the search, carried out as part of Operation Tara.

“During the course of this search, Gardaí seized approximately €89,320 of suspected cannabis, €20,700 of suspected cocaine, €24,000 of suspected Alprazolam tablets and €7,000 of suspected Zopiclone tablets. €10,540 in cash was also seized,” Gardai said in a statement.

"All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

The statement added: “A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in Waterford under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.”

They said Garda investigations are ongoing.