Over €100k worth of drugs including cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy seized in Waterford

Cannabis, Cannabis Resin, Cocaine, Ecstasy tablets, DMT and other drugs were seized in Waterford yesterday.

Over €100k worth of cannabis, ecstasy, DMT and other drugs were seized by Waterford gardaí yesterday in a major drug bust.

Officers investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the city searched a premises yesterday, uncovering cash to the value of €12,400 and a huge haul of drugs.

Cannabis, cannabis resin, cocaine, ecstasy tablets, DMT and others drugs were found.

They have an estimated value of approximately €101,000.

A man in his 30s was arrested and charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear at Waterford District Court at a later date.

A photo shared to social media by An Garda Síochána for Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow shows the the extent of the haul.

Over 40 small plastic bags containing orange tablets, two large bags containing cannabis, a white plastic bag heavy with a white substance and wads of €50 notes are seen grouped together in the snap shared to Facebook.

The seizure was carried out by Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit under Operation Tara.