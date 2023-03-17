Over €100k worth of drugs including cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy seized in Waterford
A man in his 30s was arrested.
Over €100k worth of cannabis, ecstasy, DMT and other drugs were seized by Waterford gardaí yesterday in a major drug bust.
Officers investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the city searched a premises yesterday, uncovering cash to the value of €12,400 and a huge haul of drugs.
Cannabis, cannabis resin, cocaine, ecstasy tablets, DMT and others drugs were found.
They have an estimated value of approximately €101,000.
A man in his 30s was arrested and charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear at Waterford District Court at a later date.
A photo shared to social media by An Garda Síochána for Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow shows the the extent of the haul.
Over 40 small plastic bags containing orange tablets, two large bags containing cannabis, a white plastic bag heavy with a white substance and wads of €50 notes are seen grouped together in the snap shared to Facebook.
The seizure was carried out by Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit under Operation Tara.
