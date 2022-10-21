Over €100k in cash caught by Robbie the Revenue detector dog at Dublin Port
Hidden in a truck, €367,000 was found on the way to the UK.
Hundreds of thousands worth of cash has been seized by Revenue with the help of detector dog Robbie.
Hidden in a truck, €367,000 was found on the way to the UK along with £1,200 in sterling.
Robbie led officers to the concealed cash that is suspected of funding or being the profit of criminal activity.
A Northern Irish man in his 50s was taken to Store Street Garda Station for questioning.
The seizure occurred on Wednesday at Dublin Port, just before the truck was set to depart for the UK.
Revenue officers say the haul was uncovered through routine profiling and the help of their detector dog.
The truck was then stopped and searched.
A spokesperson for Revenue says investigations are ongoing.
"This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” they added.
"If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”
