Over €100,000 worth of cannabis found in late night seizure in Ennis, Co Clare
Gardaí uncovered the drugs haul and arrested the man after stopping a car and searching a house
A man in his 20s has been arrested after €105,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized today in Co Clare.
Gardaí uncovered the drugs haul and arrested the man after stopping a car in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, May 25, in Ennis.
A statement from gardaí today said: “The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Clare division.
“At approximately 12:20am, gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a vehicle in the Tobarteascain area.
“Approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis was seized and an occupant of the vehicle, a man in his late 20s, was arrested.
“During the course of a follow-up search of a residence in the area, a further €5,000 of suspected cannabis was seized, along with a weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.
“The seized drugs (totalling €105,000) will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
“The arrested male is being detained at a garda station in Clare under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
