Over 100 arrested this week in Christmas crackdown on dangerous driving

Almost 2,000 people were caught speeding while over 100 were arrested for driving under the influence since just last Thursday.

Thousands of drivers have been caught committing road offences this week in a Christmas crackdown on dangerous driving.

Gardaí have been conducting checkpoints across the country in an attempt to curb road accidents in the lead up to Christmas.

A total of 1,949 motorists were found speeding while 116 were arrested driving under the influence.

Out of the 116, 19 of those were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

The crackdown comes as the risk of fatal or serious crashes rises around the festive period.

In December so far, almost 400 people have been caught using their phone while driving.

“There has very sadly been a further rise in road fatalities over the past seven days,” said Inspector Ross O’Doherty of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

"Motorists and all road users can help gardaí reduce the risk of serious or fatal road traffic collisions, but we need everyone to be more aware of just how easily collisions can happen.

"All it can take is a split second of distraction. One poor decision or error when driving, so we ask that people take extra caution, particularly as the weather conditions will make driving more difficult.

"As people gather to celebrate Christmas and the New Year it is essential that if you intend on consuming alcohol, to make alternative arrangements to get home and to avoid driving the following morning also,” he added.

"This Christmas period is one of the busiest on Ireland’s roads and gardaí are out nationwide conducting checkpoints and other operational activity so we remind drivers to never take a risk. It is never worth it."

So far, 152 people have been killed on Irish roads this year – 25 more than on the same date last year and 1,156 crashes have caused serious injury.