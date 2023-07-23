Outrage as video shows alleged gang attack on food delivery cyclist in Dublin’s Temple Bar

The incident, which took place on Fownes Street in the Temple Bar area, involved a gang of around ten young men

Social media users have voiced their 'disgust' after a video emerged allegedly showing a vicious gang attack on food delivery cyclists in Dublin city centre.

Outrage as video allegedly shows Dublin city gang attack on food delivery cyclist

The video clip shows the group closing in on and pushing two food delivery cyclists and is believed to have taken place on Friday evening.

Gardaí confirmed that they “responded to reports of fighting in the area” but said “no offences were disclosed” on arrival.

Many furious social media users called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to take action following a violent assault on an American tourist on Talbot Street last week.

The politician had condemned the “vicious, unprovoked attack” in the city centre but maintained that the capital is “safe.”

However, after the video of the alleged gang attack on food delivery cyclists began circulating over the weekend, members of the public began to appeal to Ms McEntee to do more to keep Dublin’s streets safe.

One person wrote: “@helenmcentee this happens often in the city. See this video, this is how the juvenile act while immigrants are here trying to work. We ask you to act on, this can’t keep happening”.

Another said: “This makes me so ashamed to be Irish. We are in general a very good and kind nation but these thugs bring us down as a nation. I hope this person is ok.”

While a third added: “Dublin is a dangerous place. These young men come to Ireland to make a living They work in low paying jobs. They are outside delivering I all sorts of weather. The hardest part is coping with Irish Feral thugs who hurt in packs and attack these men. It's so sad to watch this video. I stopped visiting Dublin as it’s not safe.”