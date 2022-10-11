One of Ireland’s most wanted burglary suspects arrested in stolen car in Dublin

“He has been causing mayhem since his release from jail”

Gardai have arrested one of the country’s most prolific burglary suspects after a pursuit and containment operation in Tallaght last night.

The 44-year-old is suspected of a one-man crimewave in recent weeks in which it is suspected that he has been using his skills as a window glazier to remove windowpanes without setting off house alarms in night-time home raids.

He then enters the property and steals car keys before escaping in the stolen vehicle.

The car that he was busted in last night had been the stolen the previous night in a burglary in the Rahfarnham area of the capital.

Despite only being released from prison a number of weeks ago, the criminal is suspected of a staggering 25 burglaries and most of these involved him using the modus operandi of skilfully removing windowpanes.

Senior sources estimate that the thief is paid a retainer of around €5,000 a week by criminal gangs who then try to sell the vehicles or export them abroad.

“He has been causing mayhem since his release from jail. This arrest is considered significant,” a senior source said today.

The suspect who is from the Tallaght area has multiple previous convictions and was released from jail recently after serving a five year jail sentence.

He has previous convictions for offences such as theft, burglary, handling stolen property and trespassing.

“It is fair to say that he has been on the garda radar for many years,” the source added.

Gardai confirmed details of the arrest operation in a statement today.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí following an incident in Dublin 24 on Monday, 10th October, 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

“Shortly before 8pm, a car, that was subject of a reported unauthorized taking, was observed by detectives from Rathfarnham while on proactive patrol in the Kiltipper Road area.

“The motorist failed to stop and following a managed containment operation involving a number of Garda units the car was recovered at Cloonmore Gardens.

“The driver was arrested (after a foot chase) and taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station for questioning. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“It’s understood the car had been taken in the course of a burglary at a house in the Rathfarnham area.

“Enquires are ongoing.”

The arrest happened as there has been an increase in burglaries across the country with another gang from Tallaght being considered “highly active.”

They travel the country in a black Mercedes and are suspected of a number of burglaries in counties Meath and Louth last week.