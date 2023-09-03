One of Ireland’s most feared rapists flees after being barred from local pub

Evil David McCartan (34) broke into the homes of his victims before violently raping them

One of Ireland’s most feared rapists has been forced to flee his lair after being barred from the local pub when staff learned of his vile past.

Evil David McCartan (34), who broke into the homes of his victims before violently raping them, had been staying in an apartment in a small town in Longford since his release from Arbour Hill prison in March of last year.

“He had been staying in an apartment in the town … basically living off benefits as far as anyone could see,” a local business owner told the Sunday World.

“He was going round 24/7 in a tracksuit and he drank in a local pub.

“He’d gotten friendly with one local and he told him he’d moved down because the rent in Dublin was too much for him.

“Then, early last week, word got round about who he was and his past.

“People looked him up and they saw the interview one of his victims had done with your paper and that was enough.

“He went into the pub and was told he was barred.

“The fella behind the bar made it clear to him that his kind wasn’t wanted up here.

“The next day he was gone … and as far as people in this town are concerned he can stay gone.”

We revealed in March last year how, so grave is the danger McCartan poses to women, he was made subject to a 10-year post release supervision order.

McCartan was just 21 in 2009 when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rapes that a judge said “ruined the lives” of both his victims.

The rapist, of Casement Road, Finglas, Dublin, had been on bail for raping a 41-year-old woman in her home when he broke into a flat and raped a 21-year-old woman after beating up her boyfriend.

In the first offence, his 41-year-old victim, a mother of two, had woken up to find McCartan standing in her bedroom.

He raped her and threatened he would kill her children if she reported him.

The year after this rape, and while on bail for this offence, McCartan climbed into a third-storey flat where he raped a 21-year-old woman, having beaten up her boyfriend and dragged her from their bedroom.

“On the night it happened, my boyfriend woke me and said he thought there was someone in the flat,” the woman later told the Sunday World.

“It was after midnight, maybe 1 or 2am.”

The victim said as she and her partner went to check, McCartan appeared at the door of the bedroom.

“My boyfriend got a few digs off him and then he [McCartan] dragged me into the other bedroom.

“They said I was only 20 minutes in there with him — but it felt like a lot longer.

“He raped me twice.

“And then he put the fork to the back of my neck ...”

Sickeningly, the woman said, as McCartan orally raped her, he called for her boyfriend to come into the room.

“He wanted to show him what he was forcing me to do,” the woman said.

“I thought he [my boyfriend] was dead at that stage.

“I honestly thought he’d killed him.”

But the woman’s boyfriend wasn’t dead.

He had climbed from the balcony of the flat to a downstairs neighbour’s where he called gardai.

The woman said the thought of McCartan’s release into society made her blood run cold.

“The fact that he’s out now … that he wandering round the same streets that I walk … it makes my blood run cold,” she said.

“Women need to be vigilant. Wherever he is living … women need to be really, really watchful.

“This is a man who stalks his victims like they are prey,” she said.