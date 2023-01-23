One man arrested as Gardaí seize cocaine worth €195,000 in Bray search

Investigations are ongoing

One man was arrested as Gardaí seized €200,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis during a search operation in Co Wicklow.

Following ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Dun Laoghaire, Shankill and Bray areas, Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search at a residence in the Old Connaught Avenue area of Bray at approximately 4:40pm on Sunday.

During the search, approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and approximately €4,400 of suspected cannabis was seized by Gardaí.

"A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Shankill Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

"The seized drugs will now be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The search operation was conducted as part of Operation Tara