One hundred people prosecuted for possessing child abuse images and videos

The figures show that the number of child sexual abuse materials prosecution has been increasing every year since 2009

The CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell, has said international criminals are often behind the distribution of sick child abuse images and videos.

She was speaking as it was revealed that 100 people were prosecuted here for possessing such materials last year.

This is the highest number of people in at least 13 years, according to the Freedom of Information figures released to Newstalk.

This is a four-fold increase over the past decade, with just 15 people prosecuted in 2009 and 28 in 2012.

“The whole area actually of online and indeed physical child sexual abuse is, very often, international,” Ms Blackwell said.

“It is a lucrative trade for some criminals and so that cooperation between the Gardaí and other police forces is often a most important way of reducing it or stopping it.”

She said international cooperation is key to finding those responsible.

“Gardaí link to other police forces across Europe and across the world and very often these images are coming from people who as an industry are selling child sexual abuse images and they are selling them on to people in various countries,” she said.

There were 82 in 2017, 97 in 2020 and then 100 last year.

Meanwhile, the DPP decided to prosecute 163 people for rape last year, and 27 for murder.