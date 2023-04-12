One arrested as gardai seize €130k worth of cannabis herb, resin and jellies in Dublin
‘Cannabis jellies, if consumed, can have a particularly harmful effect on young people and children’
One person was arrested after gardai seized €130,000 worth of cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cannabis jellies in west Dublin on Monday.
The Dublin Crime Response Team staged an operation targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin region that resulted in the search of a residential premises.
Cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cannabis jellies with a combined estimated street sale value of €130,000 (subject to analysis) were located and seized.
One person was arrested and is currently detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a West Dublin Garda Station.
Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty, Dublin Region, said gardaí will continue to proactively target individuals involved in the sale and supply of illegal substances, “in particular products such as cannabis jellies which if consumed can have a particularly harmful effect on young people and children”.
