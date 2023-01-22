OAP who died after apparent attack at Cork hospital named as Matthew Healy

Other patients and staff raised the alarm when they discovered Mr Healy with critical injuries around 5am today on one of the main MUH wards.

An elderly patient who died after an apparent attack by a younger patient at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork has been named as Matthew Healy who was aged in his late 80s.

The Cork city centre hospital triggered its emergency response plan while gardaí have sealed off part of the hospital where the attack occurred in the early hours of the morning.

One man, aged in his 30s, has been taken into custody.

Other patients and staff raised the alarm when they discovered Mr Healy with critical injuries around 5am today on one of the main MUH wards.

The man in his 30s was discovered in an agitated state at the scene.

No weapon is believed to have been involved in the incident.

The aftermath of the incident is understood to have been witnessed by several other patients and MUH staff members.

Mr Healy, who was from Cork county, is not believed to have been previously known to the man in custody.

The incident occurred in the main section of the city centre hospital which is one of Ireland's oldest and best known acute teaching hospitals outside Dublin.

The hospital is almost 170-years-old and sections of its main building date back almost 300 years.

Security staff and gardaí were alerted when Mr Healy was discovered critically injured and the scene was immediately sealed off.

Desperate efforts were launched to assist him on the ward. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A full forensic and technical examination will now be conducted of the scene.

A post mortem has been performed on Mr Healy’s remains by the State Pathologist, however gardaí the results are not being released for operational reasons.

A separate investigation is now underway by MUH into the incident.

In a statement, MUH confirmed it was providing counselling and support services for those impacted by the incident.

"Mercy University Hospital (MUH) Cork can confirm that gardaí are investigating a fatal incident involving a man in his late eighties at the hospital early this morning (January 20)," a spokesperson said.

"The incident occurred after 5am and gardai were immediately alerted. Gardai have cordoned off and preserved the scene for forensic and technical examination."

"The hospital is providing counselling services to patients and staff affected by the incident."

Gardai fear that Mr Healy died as a direct result of injuries sustained in the incident with the younger man.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed an individual has been arrested in relation to the patient's death.

"Gardaí in Cork are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a male in his late 80s, following an incident at Mercy University Hospital, Sunday January 22."

"Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving two male patients in the hospital shortly after 5:30am this morning."

"A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating gardaí and taken to Bridewell garda station, Cork where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."

Under the terms of that section, the man can be detained for questioning for up to 24 hours.

"The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been established at the Bridewell garda station and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested."

"A Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and the family of the deceased have been notified."

"Investigating gardaí are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."