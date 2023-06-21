Nursing home safeguarding laws to be boosted after damning report on sex abuse at HSE-run centre

The review into the home, where a resident was sexually assaulted, found other residents’ allegations against the same culprit were not properly handled.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pledged to increase safeguard laws as soon as possible following a damning report on sex abuses at a HSE-run nursing home.

The review into the home, where a resident was sexually assaulted, found other residents’ allegations against the same culprit were not properly handled.

In June 2020, a healthcare assistant working at the home was jailed for 11 years for the rape of a female resident known only by the pseudonym “Emily”.

Today the findings of very critical review by the National Independent Review Panel (NIRP) was raised in the Dáil by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The Taoiseach said the NIRP report was very distressing for everyone.

“It strikes terror into the hearts of anyone living in a nursing home and anyone who has loved ones in a nursing home,” Mr Varadkar said.

He added that in the coming days an overseas safeguarding expert will be appointed to assist the Government and the HSE to fully understand what happened. Mr Varadkar also said that safeguarding laws will be strengthened as soon as possible, with other issues like staff training also being addressed.

"There isn't any time to waste here," he said. The Taoiseach added that it was a devastating incident, and “Emily” and the other residents who came forward to report abuse, had been let down irrespective of the level of deception by the abusing staff member.

Ms McDonald called on the Government to introduce legislation to ensure residents are properly protected.

She pledged her party’s cooperation with the Government to address the problem as soon as possible.

Earlier today, Justice Minister Helen McEntee described as “hugely distressing” further allegations of sexual assault at the HSE-run nursing home.

The allegations were made against the same worker who raped the elderly resident, but according to the governance review by the NIRP, none of the incidents were followed up in accordance with HSE safeguarding policy, RTÉ reports. Mr Z's behaviour only came to light as a result of the cognitive clarity, emotional strength and bravery of Emily, who died in 2021.

It said: "Emily’s actions and sacrifice undoubtedly helped convict her rapist and saved other vulnerable women from his predatory behaviour.

"His behaviour as a sexual offender was thwarted by Emily and staff members who heard and loved her and who acted appropriately in securing his conviction. May she rest in peace."

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster has apologised unreservedly to the family of Emily and the other residents affected and said he would appoint a safeguarding expert from another jurisdiction to assist the HSE.

Reacting to revelations of the nursing home assaults, Minister McEntee said: “This is hugely distressing, not just to people listening, but above all those who are involved and the victims here.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee. Photo: Gareth Chaney

"What we need to ensure is that firstly, this never happens again and the only way that you ensure that is by identifying and understanding where the problems are and how they can be rectified.

"Certainly, if somebody has not fulfilled their duty and has not adhered to very clear guidelines and rules that are set out, then that needs to be followed up on, in terms of prosecutions.

"As is the case with any allegation of sexual assault or rape, the gardaí will absolutely do their job and make sure that they follow up on all of the allegations and make sure that they ensure that the victims who have come forward, and their families as well, that they are treated with utmost respect and supported through this time.”

Asked when adult safeguarding legislation will be in place, Ms McEntee said she did not have an exact timeline but agreed it was needed for older and vulnerable people.

"I think that's what's distressing for people who have loved ones in assessing the vast majority of people are safe but in these instances where somebody abuses their power, we need to make sure that the safeguards are in place, that the right structures are there and that people adhere to them.”