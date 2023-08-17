Notorious rapist Simon McGinley back in court after allegedly cold-calling at teen’s house

McGinley is accused of breaking the regulations by cold-calling at a house and “clanging” on the door so hard that it frightened a girl (15) inside

Convicted sex offender Simon McGinley has been accused of breaking laws by cold-calling and banging at a front door and talking to a teenage girl in a house.

McGinley (50), of Cois Croinn, Saltown, Bellews Bridge Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth, who claims that he was looking for a car for sale at the time of the alleged incident, was charged with two counts under section 22 of the Sexual Offences Act for contravention of a sex offender order.

He appeared before Judge John O’Leary at Dublin District Court. Detective Garda James Kilgannon said the accused response to the charges was “no comment”. The arresting officer also objected to bail.

McGinley is accused of breaking the regulations by cold-calling at a house in Co. Louth and “clanging” on the door so hard that it frightened a girl, aged 15, inside.

It is alleged that it caused her to text her mother to say someone was trying to put a hole in the door on August 11.

The second allegation for breaking the regulations was for speaking to the girl asking if a car was for sale on the same date.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Garrett Casey, the detective agreed the teen was not present to give evidence at the bail hearing.

Mr Casey submitted that his client was presumed innocent and there was insufficient evidence before the court for an outright refusal of bail.

Judge O’Leary held that case had not been made that the accused would fail to show up for his trial or interfere with witnesses or evidence.

However, it was a serious matter, and he set bail in McGinley’s bond of €300 but ordered him to lodge €2,000.

The court heard the accused was not working and getting social welfare despite the evidence that he was dealing in cars.

Judge O’Leary remanded him in custody with consent to bail with several terms he must obey on release.

The accused must comply with the Sex Offenders Act requirements, sign on twice daily at Dundalk Garda station, and observe a 10 pm – 7 am curfew.

He will face his next hearing on August 23 at Dundalk District Court. Legal aid was granted.