Notorious rapist Larry Murphy will not face charges over murder of missing Deirdre Jacob

Murphy was linked to the murder following an alleged jailhouse confession in which he drunkenly told his cellmate that he “killed Deirdre Jacob with a hammer.”

Convicted rapist Larry Murphy will not face charges in relation to the 1998 kidnap and murder of teenager Deirdre Jacob.

A file on the case, with new evidence, was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in 2021.

However, after new evidence was reviewed it was determined that charges would not be brought against the ‘Beast of Baltinglass’ who is a suspect in the crime.

Deirdre Jacob (18) was last seen metres from the front gate of her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Tuesday, July 28, 1998.

In 2018, her disappearance was upgraded to murder with gardai saying that they had received vital new "credible and corroborated" information that led to Larry Murphy becoming the chief suspect in the murder of the 18-year-old.

Two years later in February 2020, gardaí prepared all their evidence in the case and sent a file linking Murphy to the murder of Deirdre Jacob to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last year, the DPP sent their file to a specialist barrister for a "second opinion" on the case.

In a statement this morning, Gardai told the Sunday World: “As part of this investigation, a file was forward to the DPP and recently returned with a direction of ‘no prosecution’.”

“The family of Ms Jacob have been informed and are being continuously liaised with.”

Deirdre Jacob

Murphy was linked to the murder following an alleged jailhouse confession in which he drunkenly told his cellmate that he “killed Deirdre Jacob with a hammer.”

In an interview with Operation TRACE, who was tasked with investigating Deirdre’s disappearance, the prisoner further alleged that after following Deirdre to her parents' home Murphy pulled over and asked her for directions.

He said that Murphy admitted that had scattered children's toys on the back seat of his car so that his victim would be more comfortable talking to him through the passenger window.

Once Deirdre leaned in he allegedly knocked her unconscious and dragged her into the front seat of the car.

The witness then told officers how Murphy wanted to take her to the mountains and rape her but that he couldn't control her when he took her out of the car and after putting up a good fight, he grabbed a hammer and hit her with it, killing her before dumping her body in a lake.

Crime World Long Read: 'Predator' - Larry Murphy and Ireland's missing women (Part 1)

Crime World Long Read: 'Predator' - Larry Murphy and Ireland's missing women (Part 2)

Following the interview with Operation TRACE, in December 2012, a specialist team with the assistance of the Garda Sub-Aqua team were dispatched to a lake in Co Wicklow where they trawled parts of it searching for the missing student's body. However, nothing was found.

Murphy, from Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, was convicted in 2001 of kidnapping, repeatedly raping and attempting to murder a young woman in the Wicklow mountains in February 2000.

He was convicted after pleading guilty to criminal charges and was released from prison in 2010.

Deirdre Jacob’s case remains open and active and Gardai have pleaded for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact the investigation team in Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.