Notorious New York 'Preppy Killer' who spent time living in Leitrim is freed from jail

Robert Chambers strangled an 18-year-old girl under a tree in Central Park in 1986, blaming injuries on his declawed pet cat.

An infamous Irish American lag known as the “Preppy Killer” who featured in the book ‘American Psycho’ and was convicted for murder before moving to Leitrim, has been released from prison in New York this past week.

56-year-old Robert Chambers strangled teenager, Jennifer Lavin, to death under a tree in the centre of New York city one night in 1986, after a night on the tiles in one of Manhattan’s rich kid hang outs, Dorrian’s Irish bar.

He blamed the scratches he received from his victim on his pet cat but the animal was subsequently found to be declawed.

Chapman's arrest in 1986 (ABC)

The so-called “Preppy Killer” got his nickname because of his affluent playboy lifestyle in and around Manhattan at the time.

After being released in 2003, Chambers was sent back to the slammer for dealing drugs out of his apartment and was only freed at the tail end of last month.

"Am I a monster? No, if I were a monster I wouldn't care. But I do really care,” the killer said in the 90s.

After his release for the death of the young woman, Chambers is understood to have moved to the village of Bornacoola in Co Leitrim, where his mother hailed from.

Chambers got out on Valentine's Day 2003 and arrived in Leitrim with mother Phyllis, then 67. It is understood they hoped to escape the media attention Stateside, which clearly worked as there was little reporting of his movements here.

Chambers was mentioned in famous novel

Chambers became a notorious “celebrity” killer in the 90s after being mentioned in Brett Easton-Ellis’s classic novel ‘American Psycho’, which was also made into a film starring Christian Bale.

In the book, the evil protagonist, Patrick Bateman, talks about setting up a fund to help the defence of Robert Chambers and get him freed from prison.

This helped turned Chambers into a household name in the States. On his release, Chambers begged forgiveness from Jennifer Levin's family.

"I'm not proud of it. I'd rather be back in jail than have to do this. I'm ashamed,” he said.

Victim Jennifer Levin

“I'm humiliated. I'm disgusted with not only my actions that night, with so many things I've done in life.

Jennifer's mother, Ellen Levin, blasted the decision to release the ‘preppy killer’, saying at the time it was “crass.”

The killing captured the imagination of America and his case was made into a TV movie starring Billy Baldwin.

Chamber had picked up Jennifer in Irish bar, Dorrian’s, in Manhattan on August 26, 1986, before taking her to nearby Central Park.

The couple had been seen together drinking in the bar at 4.30 am. Levin is estimated to have died at about 5.30am.

An Upper East Side doctor out for a jog, saw the couple together and thought they were “making love,” it was reported. He passed by again about 20 minutes later, and heard someone cry out.

Dorrian's NYC

The doctor apparently asked if the situation was alright and a voice replied that “everything” was “okay.”

It would be the middle of the following day before cops arrested Chambers.

Deep cuts on the throat and bruises all over Ms Lavin’s body showed the brutal nature of the assault she suffered.

In the days after, more details would emerge about the young victim. Jennifer was the daughter of a successful SoHo property agent, and, like Chambers, had attended expensive private schools in Manhattan.

Crime scene in Central Park

Chambers was somehow released on bail and that was when a video surfaced showing Chambers laughing with lingerie-clad girls.

In the video, Chambers apparently choked himself with his hands whilst making gagging noises before twisting the head off a Barbie doll and said: "My name is… Oops! I think I killed it."

After the jury could not reach a verdict, Chambers pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

When asked by the judge if he intended to cause harm to Levin that night, Chambers said “Looking back on the event, I have to say yes. It breaks my heart to say that."

His earliest release date was supposed to be January 25, 2024 but he has obviously managed to get out earlier.