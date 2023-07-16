Notorious gangland boss who murdered his aunt and uncle takes own life in prison

Carlisle’s conscience finally caught up with him when he killed himself while on remand after trying to set a woman on fire

James Carlisle arriving at court in 2012; he was known for threatening his victims to prevent them from testifying

Gangland boss Jim Carlisle murdered his aunt and her husband in cold blood in a career of violence.

The 42-year-old, who killed himself in prison this week, shot dead Jacqueline and Hugh McGeough in 2011 in a personal vendetta.

Days later, the twisted murderer carried his aunt’s coffin and cried crocodile tears at her funeral, even insisting on reading a prayer at the Mass.

He got away with the killing when murder charges against him and slain drugs kingpin Malcolm McKeown were dropped two years later. But former criminal associates say Carlisle, who had more than 170 convictions by the time he died, pulled the trigger.

MURDERED: Jacqueline and Hugh McGeough on their wedding day

The McGeoughs’ killing was attributed to a fallout over a drugs debt, but it was fuelled by a personal vendetta after the psychopath assaulted a male with a baseball bat and Jacqueline reported him to police.

The husband and wife were killed in their Legahory Court home in Craigavon in March 2011. Both were killed by bullet wounds to the head, but the personal nature of the killing was clear – Hugh was shot once while Jacqueline was shot three times in the head.

Carlisle’s conscience finally caught up with him when he killed himself in Maghaberry Prison on Thursday night while on remand for a domestic incident in which he tried to set a woman on fire.

Despite being a notoriously violent criminal, with a litany of convictions which included stabbing a dog, he had been allowed out on bail before sentencing in September for a vicious baseball attack in 2021 on mum-of-two Olivia Creaney.

She was beaten so badly by Carlisle – a complete stranger to her – she is now blind in one eye. As she lay in hospital waiting to have her face rebuilt, he issued a threat to burn down her mother’s house and harm her children if she gave a statement to police. She stood firm and Carlisle pleaded guilty in June to five charges including GBH, assault, intimidation and possession of a knife.

Outside the court he tried to intimidate her again, shouting that he wouldn’t get a life sentence.

He was due to be sentenced for that attack on September 8 but his violence spiralled out of control when he then tried to murder his girlfriend and ended up on remand.

“His head was away with it,” says a former associate.

“He was looking at time for beating another girl and then he set fire to his woman, and I think he was disgusted at himself. He threw lighter fuel in her eyes and set it on fire.

“He’d done time before. He’d done 18 months for drugs, and he was going to do time again but the one he never got done for was Jacqueline and Hugh McGeough.

“He was never convicted of it, but it was him that pulled the trigger.

“They say the hardest part of killing someone is living with it.”

HORROR: The house in Craigavon where Hugh and Jacqueline died

The former drugs gang member says Carlisle could be terrifying.

“I would have been known as pretty dangerous and Jim would be a whole lot more. But he had a good heart, and he was a good dad.”

Sources close to Carlisle, whose bail address was Harbour Road in Kilkeel, say he was on suicide watch in prison and had made an attempt on his life earlier in the week.

The 42-year-old was facing charges of attempted murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, causing actual bodily harm and common assault, all said to be aggravated by domestic abuse and alleged to have been committed on June 30 this year.

The victim of that attack says Carlisle was failed by the Prison Service. “He had tried it three times.

“I’d like any words said about him to be kind. He was someone’s son, and he was someone’s father.”

The Sunday World contacted the Prison Service to request comment on claims that Carlisle was on suicide watch.

Carlisle had also survived an attempt made on his life in March 2016 when he was shot four times outside St Brendan’s Primary School in Craigavon.

The drive-by attack happened in front of terrified youngsters and was thought to be carried out by the crime gang known as The Firm.

Carlisle’s former gang boss Malcolm McKeown was later gunned down by the gang in August 2019 as part of a feud with The Firm.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his BMW behind a petrol station on Main Street in Waringstown.

He had been shot six times.

Just weeks before McKeown was murdered, he and Carlisle had charges related to an aggravated burglary in Lisburn dropped.

During the incident the victim was tied up and assaulted. Carlisle had been linked to the crime by DNA evidence but faced no further court action.

During his assault on Olivia Creaney it was her quick thinking when she spat her blood on him which secured a conviction.

Carlisle was notorious for threatening and intimidating his victims into remaining quiet, but 32-year-old Olivia took a stand when he threatened her children.

Following his conviction for the vicious assault on her, Olivia told the Sunday World she had never met her attacker.

He turned up at her Portadown home while she was hosting her son’s birthday party, looking for another individual. When the man went outside Carlisle assaulted him and she remonstrated with him.

She later went to the individual’s house and when he wasn’t in, she went to Carlisle’s mother’s house to say her son had been waving a Stanley blade in the street outside her home.

She went back to the individual’s house and when she opened his front door to leave Carlisle set upon her. In a sustained attack he beat her in and out of consciousness while demanding she apologise to him, and broke or fractured every bone in her face.

Her left eye socket had to be replaced with metal plates and she’s now blind in one eye as a result of the attack.

Despite the threats against her, she saw the case through. Speaking to the Sunday World last month after Carlisle’s conviction, Olivia explained why she had stuck with it.

“I had to show my daughter that it’s not acceptable for a woman, or anyone, to be treated like that.

“And I had to teach my son that you can’t treat a woman like that and expect to get away with it,” she said.