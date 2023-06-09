Nothing to stop ‘next Daniel Kinahan’ from getting involved in boxing, report claims

‘Those in the sport who presumed that Kinahan’s involvement in boxing would come to an end the moment he was sanctioned were sorely mistaken’

There is nothing to stop “the next Daniel Kinahan” from becoming involved in the world of boxing, even though authorities are now more watchful, the respected sports writer Matt Christie has said.

Writing in an opinion piece for Boxing News (BN), the writer stated that a failure of boxing authorities – namely commissions and governing bodies – to create a suitable barrier for entry enabled Kinahan to become a major power figure in the sport.

And even though the Irish mob boss is now effectively on the run, 14 months after he was hit by sanctions by the US Treasury, he still remains a presence behind the scenes, according to Christie.

Referring to reports of heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signing a promotional deal with Skills Challenge Entertainment (SCEE) in Saudi Arabia that emerged last weekend, Christie said it didn’t take long for some on social media “to add Daniel Kinahan’s name to the discussion”.

Kinahan is believed to have fled to Iran

When asked directly if Kinahan was involved in the talks, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said he had no role in negotiations.

“I can re-assure everyone that this company is run on their own,” he said.

Christie writes that there is no evidence to prove that Kinahan is involved in Saudi boxing, “at least not anymore”.

“Lessons were learned by SCEE the moment Kinahan (officially) became one of the world’s most wanted men in April last year. At that point in time, BN understands, Kinahan’s involvement ceased.”

Last month, we revealed that the gardaí and their international partners believe Daniel Kinahan, his father and brother have set up shop in Iran after fleeing Dubai.

The Kinahans no longer felt safe in their desert bolthole after the US authorities announced a multi-million-dollar reward last year for the arrest of the three.

Iranians see the Kinahans as friends because they both have a common enemy

Pressure from the Americans resulted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities freezing the Kinahans’ assets and agreeing to extradite some of their associates to face murder and drugs charges.

However, Christie pointed out that the Saudis were not the only ones who had dealings with Kinahan in the past.

He said it was difficult to pinpoint how many promotional groups Kinahan hasn’t worked closely alongside in recent years.

“Boxing News has been told by multiple sources that he bankrolled some major events in Britain during the two-year pandemic,” Christie claimed. “Fights that otherwise could not have possibly occurred in such a restrictive economic environment.”

Kinahan on the run from our own Nicola Tallant

Christie states that even the few who managed to distance themselves from Kinahan, will have found it harder to not work with a boxer, trainer, promoter, manager, or advisor – who at not, at some point, had dealings with him, particularly as his influence grew significantly at the start of 2020.

“And that’s perhaps why those in the sport who presumed that Kinahan’s involvement in boxing would come to an end the moment he was sanctioned were sorely mistaken,” Christie adds.

Christie quotes our own Nicola Tallant, the Investigations Editor of Sunday World, who told BN. “He’s in Dubai and he’s incapable of leaving and, from my information from people pretty close to him, he’s going to bed every night wondering if tomorrow morning is the day they knock on the door.

“He’s [Kinahan’s] like a guy who’s been thrown off the side of the ship with one hand still clinging on. He’s so determined about boxing but it’s undoubted that his day is coming. We don’t fully understand the nuances that exist with the United Arab Emirates but there is nobody in the history of organised crime who has escaped when their face is on a wanted poster. Not terrorists, nobody. He’s done for and he knows it.”

Consequently, Christie writes, Tallant is reluctant to call Kinahan a “free man” as he lives in “a prison of sorts, but one where he is undoubtedly able to mix with people in boxing and do some business”.

“What’s infuriating some is that those who championed Kinahan, only to go all sheepish last year, are now not being forced to lie in beds of their own making. Instead, they flaunt the mansions his money helped to build,” Christie adds.

“There’s a lot of people within boxing who are waiting for him to be arrested and then their problem is taken off their hands,” Tallant said. “I think that people are really afraid of him, they’re terrified of him and with good reason. He’s capable of anything so when he’s behind bars, be that in Ireland or the US, I think it would solve a lot of people’s problems.”

The problems are not purely of Daniel Kinahan’s making,” Christie writes. “They speak of a failure from boxing authorities – namely commissions and governing bodies – to create a suitable barrier for entry. Tallant says it best: ‘He was let in the door and allowed to put his feet up’.”

“The gates are still open. There is nothing to stop the next Daniel Kinahan strolling in and making himself at home, it’s true. But even though boxing authorities are unable or unwilling to keep track, Tallant is sure that the real authorities have been watching very carefully.”

Christie also refers to the arrest in Spain last week of Liam Byrne, a man known as Kinahan’s “key lieutenant”.

The Irishman was held on Sunday night on a UK-issued international arrest warrant at a restaurant in the Majorcan town of Alcudia while having dinner with two younger relatives.

He is believed to have flown to the island from his hideaway in Dubai with his family.

The 42-year-old has been remanded in custody following his confirmation he would refuse to be sent back to the UK for trial.

The son of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh has also said he will fight the UK bid to extradite him from Spain – just like his uncle, Kinahan Cartel gangster Liam Byrne.

Britain’s National Crime Agency revealed on Monday that Jack Kavanagh (22) had been held at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

They said he and Byrne had been arrested in relation to alleged serious firearms offences.

Liam Byrne was arrested in Spain

“The net would appear to be closing in and those who had dealings with Kinahan in the past may soon regret them, regardless of the riches accrued,” Christie opinions.

He also quotes Tallant as saying: “I would suspect there’s a lot going on in regard to money laundering in boxing.

“They think they may have got away with this because they feel untouchable, they feel above the law. People who are corrupted by drug money, maybe the first time they get a wad of cash they have never had before they feel a tinge of something, maybe not guilt, but something.

"But the more used to it they get, it becomes the norm to them. They start to feel like they deserve it, that they’ve earned it. It’s the only way you can live with it.

“When the Kinahans left Spain to move to Dubai, they couldn’t bring everything with them,” Tallant went on. “Their money, their land, their properties, all of that, is based in Spain. There’s a huge amount of people based there who are working for them there. The boxers, or those within boxing, who have done the same – laundered money for them – will undoubtedly be targeted by the police.”

Tallant would not be surprised to see some key figures in boxing soon face arrest. “It can be a slow process and you feel like they’ve got away with it,” she said. “But the police are not going to let them walk away.”