‘Nothing short of barbaric’ - Dubliner recalls unprovoked sledgehammer gang attack

‘The Guards never came unfortunately, I don’t blame them, I’ve had a lot of venom for them over the years but I don’t blame them’

A man has said he developed PTSD after his narrow escape from being murdered with a sledgehammer, following an unprovoked gang attack in Dublin.

More than a decade ago, Pádraig Carroll went on a night out with friends and family but had missed his bus, and made a decision to walk home when he was attacked.

“I was walking and leaving the city. Maybe halfway home or so I encountered three people who ran up to me from behind.”

“So it's a completely random, unprovoked assault…they tried to murder me,” he told The Hard Shoulder.

“What I mean by that is the ringleader of the group had been involved in numerous attempts to kill people beforehand and, sadly, within a couple of months of having attacked me, they achieved what they were setting out to do and they took another man’s life.”

Mr Caroll described the assault “nothing short of barbaric”.

“They ran at me with a sledgehammer…they attacked me from behind, knocking me to the ground. I lost consciousness.”

According to Mr Caroll, the assault was stopped by a bus driver who he claimed saved his life by frightening off the men with the bus horn.

The assaulted man had been hit on the face with a sledgehammer and had puncture marks on his head and hands and was taken to the hospital.

“The Guards never came unfortunately, I don’t blame them, I’ve had a lot of venom for them over the years but I don’t blame them.”

“They’re under-resourced, understaffed, under-trained, under water.”

“The years that followed, that was where the real trauma developed,” Mr Caroll.

Over the next 16 years after the incident, Mr Caroll said he developed PTSD.

“This wasn't something that would be spoken about at the time, It's one of the most cruel mental health conditions you can have.”

You spend every waking moment of every day either in fear for your life or expecting to be murdered, reliving the attempt on your life.”

Mr Carroll’s mental health continued to see a decline and was eventually diagnosed with depression.

“It brought me to a point where I was suicidal. I made an attempt on my own life and I found myself in St James’ Hospital at the time, fully aware that I was literally at the end of my rope.”

After doing some research while he was in the hospital, he said he placed an order for some truffles from Amsterdam, which were not available in Ireland.

“[I] took them and the very next day, my depression was gone,” he said.

“I have my own demons, I will always have them but there is hope there.”