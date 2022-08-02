No charges for chief suspect in brutal gun murder of Zach Parker outside Dublin gym

The 23-year-old was shot dead outside a Swords gym in January 2019 while he was sitting in his BMW X5

The State has decided not to pursue charges against a chief suspect for the murder of Zach Parker over three years ago.

The 23-year-old was shot dead outside a Swords gym in January 2019 while he was sitting in his BMW X5.

His murder is believed to be linked to a north Dublin drugs dispute which went on to claim four more lives later that year. An inquest found that Parker, a convicted drug dealer who worked as a barber, died from traumatic head injuries due to a gunshot wound.

A significant garda investigation was launched and last year a prime suspect in the case was arrested as part of the inquiry.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained and quizzed for a number of days at Swords garda station before being released without charge.

It is understood that a large amount of CCTV evidence was secured in the case while expert testimony was also gathered as part of the inquiry.

A file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and submitted by gardaí earlier this year.

However the State has decided in recent weeks not prosecute the suspect.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his 30s was arrested in February 2021. He was subsequently released from custody.

“A file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in May 2022. A direction of no prosecution was advised at the time. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Gardai at the scene at Gym Plus in Applewood Close, Swords — © Colin Keegan

“Anyone who may have information that can assist Gardaí can contact Swords Station at 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

It means that no charges have yet been brought in relation to the murder of Parker and three inter-connected fatal shootings in north Dublin that year. One murder conviction has been secured in the fifth murder.

In May 2019, Parker’s close friend Sean Little (22) was lured to a laneway in Walshestown, near Balbriggan, before being shot dead. Less than 24 hours later another pal, Jordan Davis (22), was gunned down while pushing his son in a buggy through a laneway in Darndale.

Sean Little was shot dead in Walshestown

Tallaght man Wayne Cooney (31) was recently convicted of being the gunman and jailed for life, while gardaí are continuing to pursue charges against a major criminal who ordered the killing.

A week after the Little shooting, his associates carried out a revenge attack when Iranian asylum seeker Hamid Sanambar (41) was shot dead.

He was gunned down after being blamed for involvement in Sean Little’s murder and was targeted as he went to the family home to pay his respects.

Hamid Sanambar

A number of men have been arrested as part of the investigation, but no charges have yet been brought. The following November drug dealer Eoin ‘Fishy’ Boylan (22) was shot dead outside his Clonsaugh home in an attack also linked to associates of Sean Little.