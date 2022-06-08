Nine vehicles destroyed in overnight arson attack at Co Antrim car garage

The attack occurred on premises within the Pennybridge Industrial Estate during the early hours of Wednesday morning

The attack occurred on premises within the Pennybridge Industrial Estate during the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 8.

A call was made to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at 2.06am when two fire appliances from Ballymena attended the incident.

Firefighters tackle blaze. Photo: NIFRS

It’s understood nine vehicles at a car repair business were damaged by the fire which was reported to police shortly after 2am.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus used three jets to tackle the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The scene at the car repair business

The incident was dealt with by 2.59am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information or any persons who may have captured dashcam footage in and around the area at the time.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 126 08/06/22.