Nine men charged after hatchets and machetes found during search of suspicious vans
Nine men aged between 18 and 41 were arrested and have since been charged with a number of offences
Nine men have each been charged with offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place after police responded to reports of two suspicious transit vans in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday morning.
Police stopped one of the vehicles in the vicinity of Swanston Road North and the other on the Antrim Road at around 10.50am. They recovered a number of weapons including hatchets and machetes.
Nine men aged between 18 and 41 were arrested and have since been charged with a number of offences. They are due to appear in court tomorrow (Monday, January 30).
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
