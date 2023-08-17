Nine arrested in Galway drugs raid as cocaine, cannabis and €20k cash seized

Gardaí conducted searches across five homes as well as a yard and horse stables in Ballinsloe.

Gardaí carried out 5 raids in Ballinasloe, Co Galway today

Gardaí have arrested nine people in relation to a €21,000 drugs seizure in Co Galway today.

As part of Operation Clean Streets targeting the distribution of illegal drugs in the Ballinasloe Community Area, gardaí conducted searches across five homes as well as a yard and horse stables in Ballinsloe.

€20,000 in cash was seized

They were assisted by detectives attached to the Galway Division along with Regional Support Units and Dog Units from the Garda Southern Division.

Following the searches, officers seized cocaine with an estimate value of €9,500, cannabis worth €11,500, and €20,000 cash while a drugs press and other drugs paraphernalia.

Seven men and two women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences.

Two of the men have been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court tomorrow, Friday 18 August 2023.