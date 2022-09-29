Nicola Tallant: ‘Gerry Hutch’s latest arrest is part of a wider probe into corrupted ex-garda’
An Garda Siochana has been rocked by the investigation into a retired officer and his suspected links to the Hutch gang.
A wider investigation into how Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is suspected of directing a criminal gang and of corrupting a retired police officer is on-going outside the Regency Hotel trial which is due to get underway on Monday.
Hutch was arrested at Wheatfield prison this week and quizzed about his links to the former officer - along with Hutch’s involvement in running a criminal network involved in drugs and weapons.
The Monk was subsequently released back to prison without being charged and a file will now be sent to the DPP.
The ex-garda is currently before the courts and is due to be sentenced on serious criminal charges.
An Garda Siochana has been rocked by the investigation into the former officer who was well-respected within the Force
The officer retired a number of years ago after a distinguished career.
But friends and former colleagues were shocked when he was arrested after a series of raids.
A number of serving officers, one of whom was suspended, are also under investigation as the corruption probe continues.
No findings of wrong doing have been made in relation to the serving officers and they have strongly denied any involvement in the ex-offficer’s suspected activities.
The wider investigation is centred on whether the Hutch gang cajoled confidential information from the ex-garda.
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was extradited from Spain to Ireland after his arrest in a restaurant in Feungirola and the failure of his appeal against his transfer back home on murder charges.
