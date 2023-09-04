Nicola Furlong’s ‘remorseless’ killer Richard Hinds back touring as musician

Sick musician who strangled young student in Tokyo shares a video of himself playing piano in a church as he gets set for shows

Richard Hinds has been busy updating his Facebook page since his release from a Japanese prison

Nicola Furlong was strangled by Richard Hinds (right) in 2012

The 29-year-old — who strangled 21-year-old Wexford woman Nicola in Tokyo while touring Japan in May 2012 — confirmed the development in a radio interview in his native Memphis.

However, during the same interview he omitted to tell listeners anything about his heinous past.

Clips from his appearance on local radio 92.7 FM’s ‘The Change’ were posted on a social media site set up by Hinds himself.

On the site, the 29-year-old has also posted a number of images of himself on tours and, somewhat shockingly, playing piano at his local church.

In one clip, the killer was asked to introduce himself as he sat down with host Kayla Foster.

Instead of fronting up about his evil past, Hinds told listeners: “I am a pianist, musician, travelling musician and I’ve done tours and recorded with lots of artists around the Memphis area and outside of the country as well.

“I’m about to get ready to go on tour again with the artist Sean2 Miles.

“Recently I’ve been doing a lot of travelling and it’s been eye opening in the sense that, manifesting dreams, whatever vision, whatever direction that I have in trying to understand completely whatever God has and whatever reason that I have as well.

“The most important thing in travelling is to meet new people, to make the most of the opportunities that are always in front of you.”

Hinds set up his social site in mid-April — five months after his release from Fuchu Prison where he served 10 years behind bars for strangling Nicola to death in his room in the Keio Plaza Hotel on May 24, 2012.

Images posted on the site in April show the killer sitting on stage at the Wiltern, a venue in Los Angeles where Miles performed on April 22.

In June, in what may have been reference to his conviction for the brutal murder of Nicola, Hinds posted on the site: “Who’s in charge of second chances?”

Most recently, on August 13, Hinds posted a video of himself playing the piano at the Faith Covenant Church in Memphis saying: ‘Ma wanted this.”

Five days later he posted: ‘Hallelujah saints … God made me to give no f**ks.’

Speaking this week, Nicola’s dad Andrew said he was disgusted, but not shocked, at Hinds returning to touring as a musician.

“I just wonder if he is telling his employers about his past and about what he did in Japan,” he said.

“And I just hope the women whose path he crosses in Japan are aware of who he is and what he is capable of. I’m not shocked that he’s gone back to touring as a musician.

“It’s what he was doing before he murdered Nicola.

“I’m disgusted he’s gone back to it because, as far as I’m concerned and he’s proven this himself, he’s not a safe person to be involved in that.

“But he was released from prison so there’s nothing I can say or do. I just hope he never puts any other family through what he’s put us through.”

We contacted Hinds via his social media site this week to ask him a number of questions.

We asked whether he would make any statement regarding his murder conviction.

We asked whether he feels he is still a danger to women and we asked whether he believed he is a safe person to go on music tours given his actions in Tokyo.

We received no response as of the time of going to print.

Murdered Nicola, a Dublin City University undergraduate from Curracloe, Co Wexford, was studying in Japan under an exchange scheme at Takasaki City University of Economics at the time of her murder.

She had travelled to Tokyo with a friend to see US rapper Nicki Minaj in concert and met Hinds, then aged 19, and his friend, dancer James Blackston, then 23, afterwards.

All four drank and danced together at a nearby bar before Nicola’s friend passed out.

She had just taken a tequila shot handed to her by James Blackston, she said in court.

The two women were bundled into a taxi while Hinds and Blackston were captured on CCTV discussing what they would do sexually to Nicola and her friend.

Both women were unconscious when they were brought into a hotel, where a worker prepared wheelchairs for the two girls.

James Blackston was later jailed for sexually assaulting Nicola’s friend in another room and for a separate sexual assault weeks earlier on another woman he allegedly spiked.

Hotel staff called the police when noises were heard from Richard Hinds’ room.

He had strangled Nicola, who was found unconscious by officers just after 4am on May 24.

As he was 19 at the time, Nicola’s killer was sentenced as a juvenile and given five to 10 years with labour.

Japanese authorities ruled that he had never shown remorse and so he was forced to serve his full sentence.