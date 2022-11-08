Newstalk’s Jonathan McCrea pleads with public to keep an eye out for stolen items after robbery

McCrea, a science reporter for Newstalk and RTÉ, has revealed how his wife’s jewellery was robbed during the break-in on Sunday night

A Newstalk reporter whose house was broken into has pleaded with Twitter followers to keep an eye out for stolen goods.

Jonathan McCrea, a science reporter for Newstalk and RTÉ, has revealed how his wife’s jewellery was robbed during the break-in on Sunday night.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist said his wife is “heartbroken” and shared a photo of the missing jewellery.

"If you see any of these knocking around do let me know, won’t you?” he pleaded with Twitter users.

"Any ideas on how I might recover or find them also appreciated. Rings in particular…"

Jonathan attached a photo of a large jewellery box with the Tweet, containing necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, brooches and more.

My house was burgled last night. They stole my wife's jewellery. She's heartbroken. If you see any of these knocking around do let me know, won't you? Any ideas on how I might recover or find them also appreciated. Rings in particular... pic.twitter.com/Dguegr9KPd — Jonathan McCrea (@jonathan_mccrea) November 7, 2022

The Newstalk reporter received replies from people sharing their advice and sympathies after posting his appeal.

One poster said how “sorry” they were to read the news.

"Such an invasion of privacy and jewellery can often be from relatives and often brings back so many memories. Worth money and so much more,” they said.

"My heart goes out to her,” another said. “It’s the most awful thing to happen.”

Many called the burglary a “violation” and admitted their own experiences left them “badly shaken.”

Others suggested checking out pawn shops, DoneDeal and other online marketplaces where the stolen jewellery might have been sold.

Jonathan is the founder of communications company Whipsmart Media and a science conference, as well as regularly reporting for Newstalk and presenting RTÉ One’s 10 Things to Know About.