‘New IRA’ admits responsibility for shooting of PSNI officer John Caldwell in Omagh

A typed statement has appeared on a wall in Derry signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the dissident republican group in the past.

DCI John Caldwell was shot in Omagh on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

The New IRA has purportedly claimed responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

It says: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover.

“All volunteers returned safely to base.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.

“We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O’Neill.”

The dissident organisation has previously issued statements by posting them on walls in public areas.

The statement was later carried on social media, including an account that has carried previous republican statements.

Det Chief Insp Caldwell, who fronted many murder investigations, was the public face of the PSNI for many years.

The shooting of such a senior officer has sent shockwaves across the police force and left recruits fearful for their security.

The detective remains critically ill in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. He was shot four times by two gunmen as he was loading footballs into the back of his car after a training session in an Omagh leisure complex.

His teenage son watched in horror as the New IRA opened fire on his father.

There has been widespread condemnation of the murder attempt. The five Stormont party leaders denounced the dissident group.

In a show of solidarity on Friday, the leaders of the main political parties in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, Jeffrey Donaldson, Stephen Farry, Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood, held a joint press conference with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.