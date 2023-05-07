New claims missing Annie McCarrick was with a man at cafe in Enniskerry

Second sighting of missing woman revealed in new RTE series about ‘Vanishing Triangle’

Fresh evidence in a new TV documentary series will claim missing Annie McCarrick was spotted with a mystery man at a second location in Enniskerry on the day she disappeared.

It has previously been reported that the American woman was seen in Johnnie Fox’s pub in the Co Wicklow village, but a second sighting of her on the same day at Poppie’s café in the same village has now emerged.

Her mother Nancy also reveals that Annie (26) was being harassed by a man known to her, while her aunt claims she was once hit by someone who was in a drunken state.

And friends of the missing woman claim they sent faxes to gardai at the time of Annie’s disappearance in 1993, but were never contacted.

Annie McCarrick

Read more Claims missing woman Annie McCarrick’s handbag was handed in to garda station

A man recently alleged he too was never approached by investigators after he claimed he left a handbag he found belonging to Annie into a Dublin garda station — a bag which officers maintain was never handed over to them.

Annie’s mum Nancy tells RTÉ’s ‘Missing: Beyond The Vanishing Triangle’ that she hopes the recent upgrade of her daughter’s case to a full murder inquiry will produce results.

“It makes a huge difference to hear that her case has been upgraded to a murder investigation,” she says. “You never know, it might prompt someone to come forward after all these years.

“As far as justice or retribution, I have no interest in it at all. My fondest wish would just be to find out what happened to her. To be able to have a grave to visit.”

Nancy and her late husband fought for decades to find their daughter.

“She was funny. Yes, she was very reliable. She was conscientious. She wasn’t fearful. She couldn’t find fault with Ireland,” reflects Nancy.

Nancy McCarrick

For decades, speculation about a so-called Vanishing Triangle, stretching from Dundalk to Wexford and across to Tullamore, has appeared in the media and been discussed by the broader public at large.

It suggests that the disappearances of young women during the 1990s are somehow mysteriously linked by geography, circumstances and even perpetrator.

While episode one focuses on Annie’s case, the follow-up will concentrate on other missing women such as Jo Jo Dullard, Deirdre Jacob and Fiona Pender.